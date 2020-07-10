Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

