Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Etsy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,498,145. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Etsy stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 187.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

