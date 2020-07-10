Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $185.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $187.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.