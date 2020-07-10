Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,544,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

CCI stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

