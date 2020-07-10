Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.46.

Netflix stock opened at $507.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $505.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,655 shares of company stock worth $86,881,849 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

