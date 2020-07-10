Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 129.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $292,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,305.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,906. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $59.21.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.