Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amphenol by 87.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amphenol by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

