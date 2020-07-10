Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,059 shares of company stock valued at $43,049,726. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $151.32.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

