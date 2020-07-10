Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

SBUX opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

