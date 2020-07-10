Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,473,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 217.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,420 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $288,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

