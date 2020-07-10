Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cintas by 48.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cintas by 28.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.45.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $266.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average of $249.57. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

