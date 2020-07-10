Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,469 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $129.03. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

