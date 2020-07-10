Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,524 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

