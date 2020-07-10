Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29,486 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,614,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $10.21 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.