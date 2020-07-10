Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,918 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

