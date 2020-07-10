Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,838 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

