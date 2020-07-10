Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $173.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.85. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

