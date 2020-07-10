Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $305.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.61. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

