Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul Sells 856 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $21,263.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Devaul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, William Devaul sold 2,200 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $56,936.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $143,154.00.

Morphic stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. Morphic Holding has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

