Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul Sells 856 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $21,263.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William Devaul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, William Devaul sold 2,200 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $56,936.00.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $143,154.00.
Morphic stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. Morphic Holding has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
