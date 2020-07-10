Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($77.25) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.06 ($79.84).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.55. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

