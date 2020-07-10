Morgan Stanley Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$7.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.24.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.80. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

