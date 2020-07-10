Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $265.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $247.88 and last traded at $247.21, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,216,415.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,557 shares of company stock valued at $36,369,644. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.