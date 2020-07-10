Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 9,155 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $2,040,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,753,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00.
- On Monday, June 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00.
Shares of MDB stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mongodb Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
