Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $700.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00723158 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004350 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,088,190 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

