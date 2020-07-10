Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $140,628.90 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 4,094 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $140,628.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,812 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $239,101.20.

On Thursday, June 18th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 4,122 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $143,857.80.

On Friday, April 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $38,057.18.

On Monday, April 20th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,124 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $32,562.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.