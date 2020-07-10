Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 257,642 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 334,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

