Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

