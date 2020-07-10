Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,662 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $146,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

