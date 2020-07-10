Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

