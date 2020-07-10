Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 165,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 720,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,662,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $201,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Microsoft by 49.9% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 14,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

