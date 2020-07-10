Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 67,801 shares trading hands.

MFGP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,652,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

