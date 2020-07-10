Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 4,998 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $1,113,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $236.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.62. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

