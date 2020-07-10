Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

