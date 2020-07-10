Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after buying an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

