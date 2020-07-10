Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives $6.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

MEET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $449.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 801.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 98,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

