Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,858 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.