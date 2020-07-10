Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

MPW stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after buying an additional 11,588,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,938,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,032,000 after buying an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 1,795,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.