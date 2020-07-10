MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $1,528,574.40 in Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $183.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

