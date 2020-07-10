McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) PT Lowered to GBX 105

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

MCS stock opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.91) on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.97.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

