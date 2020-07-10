Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stephens cut Matson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Matson stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Matson’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

