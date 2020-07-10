Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 11.2% in June

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 853,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.81 million. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 99.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Matson by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

