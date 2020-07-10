Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 5913891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.52.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,737 shares of company stock worth $3,867,175 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
