Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 5913891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,737 shares of company stock worth $3,867,175 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after acquiring an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.