Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Receives $102.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

VAC stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,003.25 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

