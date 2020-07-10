MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.50.

MKTX opened at $548.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

