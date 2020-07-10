Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 30,625 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,036.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,661,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.