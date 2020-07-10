MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.79

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This is an increase from MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th.

About MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Home Group Business, and Jiangsu Yulong Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.