MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHY opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Home Group Business, and Jiangsu Yulong Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

