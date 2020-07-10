MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHY opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $20.79.
MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR Company Profile
