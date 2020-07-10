Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

