Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.89, but opened at $93.76. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Livongo Health shares last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 4,242,930 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 18.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 29.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 668,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.53.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

