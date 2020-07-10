Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.95. Livent shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 56,590 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $912.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. Livent’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Livent by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 895,843 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Livent by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 668,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

